11/05/2021
BIC Positive Affirmations Lighter Series
The new designs are aimed at promoting positivity for everyone.
BIC introduces a new lighter series designed to provide consumers with a pick-me-up. Sporting encouraging sentiments, the Special Edition Positive Affirmations Series is aimed at centering the mind and creating a positive sense of self. Each BIC Maxi Lighter has a suggested retail price of $2.09. The lighters are long-lasting, reliable, and 100 percent quality inspected, according to the company.