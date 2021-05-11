Advertisement
BIC Positive Affirmations Lighter Series

The new designs are aimed at promoting positivity for everyone.
BIC introduces a new lighter series designed to provide consumers with a pick-me-up. Sporting encouraging sentiments, the Special Edition Positive Affirmations Series is aimed at centering the mind and creating a positive sense of self. Each BIC Maxi Lighter has a suggested retail price of $2.09. The lighters are long-lasting, reliable, and 100 percent quality inspected, according to the company. 

