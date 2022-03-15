03/15/2022
BIC Psychedelic Patterns Lighter Series
The special edition line features mesmerizing designs.
BIC's newest special edition lighter series delivers vibrant colors and mesmerizing designs to captivate consumers. The Psychedelic Patterns series brings classic tie-dye and kaleidoscopic patterns to life in a whole new way, according to the company. Each lighter in the series has a suggested retail price of $2.09. All BIC Maxi Lighters are long-lasting, reliable, and 100 percent quality inspected.