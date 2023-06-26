BIC Special Edition Bohemian Series Lighters

BIC introduces newly refreshed designs for its Special Edition Bohemian Series of lighters. The cases feature whimsical artwork and are intended to let consumers release their inner hippie with designs that "capture all the vibes," according to the company. Like all BIC Maxi lighters, the Bohemian Series lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected. They have a suggested retail price of $2.29 per lighter.