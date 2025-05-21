Inline Plastics is heating up the food packaging scene with additions to its Safe-T-Chef line in two 9x9 options. The two options are C9944D, a standard model designed for a variety of applications; and C9944DV, a vented option with antifog technology to ensure visibility and maintain food quality. Crafted from premium polypropylene, these containers deliver superior performance while maintaining the brand's commitment to food safety and environmental responsibility, according to the company. Both are tamper evident and tamper proof; made of all-clear material to make it easier to sort at material recovery facilities, supporting sustainability efforts; and engineered for hot food applications.