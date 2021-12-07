BIC Special Edition Countryside Pop Series Lighters

BIC's latest lighter series is designed to capture Americans' dreams of leaving the stress of urban life behind for the idyllic joys of the countryside. Every design in the new BIC Special Edition Countryside Pop Series enables consumers to escape as they immerse themselves in the countryside aesthetic that has taken over the fashionable mainstream, according to the company. The lighters in this series are made in the U.S., and have a suggested retail price of $2.09 per lighter.