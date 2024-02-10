BIC Special Edition Fashion Pocket Lighters

BIC refreshes the Special Edition Fashion series for its Maxi Pocket Lighter line. Taking its cues from the fabrics and patterns of the world of both couture and everyday fashion, the series features images of sleek leather, vibrant flowers and cozy knits. Like all Maxi Pocket Lighters, these lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected, and come with a suggested retail price of $2.39 per lighter.