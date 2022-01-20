Advertisement
01/20/2022

BIC Special Edition Indulgent Lighter Series

The "mouthwatering designs" appeal to consumers with a sweet tooth.
BIC Special Edition Indulgent Series Lighters

BIC's newest special edition lighter series is the perfect treat for consumers with a sweet tooth, according to the company. The "mouthwatering designs" in the series range from rich brownies to creamy milkshakes. The new lighters may be sold in the convenience, drug, mass and grocery channels. They have a suggested retail price of $2.09 per lighter. All ​​BIC Maxi Lighters are long-lasting, reliable, and 100 percent quality inspected. 

Other Popular Products

Advertisement