BIC Special Edition Indulgent Lighter Series

BIC's newest special edition lighter series is the perfect treat for consumers with a sweet tooth, according to the company. The "mouthwatering designs" in the series range from rich brownies to creamy milkshakes. The new lighters may be sold in the convenience, drug, mass and grocery channels. They have a suggested retail price of $2.09 per lighter. All ​​BIC Maxi Lighters are long-lasting, reliable, and 100 percent quality inspected.