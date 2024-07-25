Jack Daniels Country Cocktails Hard Tea

Jack Daniel Beverage Co. presents a new addition to its line of malt beverages, Country Cocktails Hard Tea. A nod to the company's southern heritage, the hard teas debut in 12-ounce cans in four flavors: Original, Peach, Raspberry and Blackberry. Twelve-packs of all four flavors that will be carried in retail and c-stores in 13 states at launch, including California, Texas, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Original and Peach will also be offered in 16-ounce and 23.5-ounce single-serve cans in those states.