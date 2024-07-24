 Skip to main content

The sugar candy will come in two varieties: Fruit Adventure or Sour Adventure.
Ferrero North America presents Tic Tac Chewy, the company's first sugar candy, as well as its first innovation exclusive to the U.S. market. Tic Tac Chewy will be available in two varieties, Fruit Adventure or Sour Adventure, each offering a mix of five fruit-based options: cherry, apple, orange, lemon, and grape. The candy will be available starting this September at select retailers and will expand nationally in early 2025.

