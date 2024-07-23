Sparkling Ice Refresh

Talking Rain Beverage Co. is updating the Sparkling Ice brand with new packaging labels on its signature bottles. The redesign positions a clean and more modern-looking Sparkling Ice logo above the sparkling water's familiar fruit-filled ice cube. The move is intended to promote better brand recognition, improve visibility on the shelf and boost relevance with target consumers. The refresh also reinforces the brand's new campaign theme, “Anything But Subtle,” launched at the start of the year. The visual rebrand will be reflected on all Sparkling Ice products by the end of 2024.