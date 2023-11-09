BIC Special Edition Party Animal Lighters

BIC presents a newly refreshed lineup for its Special Edition Party Animal series of lighters. Meant to appeal to consumers who are looking to show off their favorite animal or who just appreciate the wordplay, the new designs feature vividly colored and realistic animals and puns. Like all BIC Maxi Lighters, the Party Animal Series are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected. The collection comes with a suggested retail price of $2.29 per lighter.