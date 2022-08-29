08/29/2022
BIC Special Edition Spooky Series Lighters
The refreshed designs in the Special Edition Spooky Series Lighters by BIC are all treat and no trick, according to the company. Ghouls, vampires and jack-o'-lanterns are just a few of the spirited themes included in the series. The festive lighters carry a suggested retail price of $2.19 per lighter. All BIC Maxi Lighters are long-lasting, reliable, and 100 percent quality inspected.