BIC Special Edition Street Art Series Lighters

BIC introduces a new series for customers who appreciate a bit of edgy design in their lighters. The Street Art Series unveils eight new looks. The lighters in this series feature bold layouts designed by street artist @Askewone using urban iconography, such as subway cars, pigeons and spray paint cans. According to the company, these special edition designs enable self-expression for all. The Street Art Series lighters have a suggested retail price of $2.29 each. Like all BIC Maxi Lighters, they are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected.