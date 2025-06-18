Real American Beer (RAB), cofounded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is rolling out 24-ounce "Big Boy" cans in select markets. The new size builds on the success of its 12-ounce cans, which expanded into 20 states in six months. With just 110 calories and 4 grams of carbs, RAB is a premium light beer made from four simple ingredients: malt, hops, yeast and water. According to the company, the larger format offers consumers another way to try the beer at a great price that includes a recommended retail deal of two cans for $5 or $2.59 for one can.