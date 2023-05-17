BIC Special Edition Supercar Series Lighters

BIC introduces a new set of lighters for car enthusiasts and racing fans: the Special Edition Supercar Series. The set features an array of brightly colored sports cars, vibrant futuristic concepts and smoke cloaked muscle cars, allowing consumers to show off their passion for the automobile with each use. The lighters in this series have a suggested retail price of $2.29 per lighter and, like all BIC Maxi Lighters, are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected.