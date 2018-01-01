Press enter to search
BIG AZ KICK AZ Croissant Sandwich

BIG AZ KICK AZ Croissant Sandwich

Made with Sriracha glazed sausage, it is designed for heat-seekers.

Tyson Foods expands its convenience channel offering with the BIG AZ KICK AZ Croissant Sandwich. Designed for heat-seekers, this croissant sandwich packs bold, spicy flavor, according to the company. The BIG AZ KICK AZ Croissant Sandwich is made with Sriracha glazed sausage, ham, scrambled egg, and Swiss and pepper jack cheeses on a buttery croissant. Each sandwich is hand-assembled and wrapped in packaging that allows consumers to see exactly what’s inside.

