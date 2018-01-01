Tyson Foods expands its convenience channel offering with the BIG AZ KICK AZ Croissant Sandwich. Designed for heat-seekers, this croissant sandwich packs bold, spicy flavor, according to the company. The BIG AZ KICK AZ Croissant Sandwich is made with Sriracha glazed sausage, ham, scrambled egg, and Swiss and pepper jack cheeses on a buttery croissant. Each sandwich is hand-assembled and wrapped in packaging that allows consumers to see exactly what’s inside.