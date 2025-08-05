Lula Commerce launches Lula Operators, a suite of AI agents designed specifically to automate critical e-commerce operations for retail stores. Lula's AI-powered agents tackle retailers' challenges, such as rising labor costs and overtasked staff, head-on and efficiently automates critical tasks behind the scenes as an extension of the retail teams, according to the company. Lula Operators are now available to automate in four essential categories: Operational Uptime Agent; Ratings & Feedback Agent; Refunds & Disputes Agent; and Financial Auditing & Reconciliation Agent.