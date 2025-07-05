Nostalgia meets novelty with the launch of Coca-Cola Orange Cream. The offering, which is also available in a zero sugar variety, infuses the timeless taste of Coca‑Cola with a burst of refreshing orange and smooth, creamy vanilla flavors. According to the company, Coca-Cola Orange Cream was developed in direct response to consumer demand for the iconic taste of orange cream, and is expected to appeal to variety seekers who are looking to mix up their routines and find joy in trying new things. Coca‑Cola Orange Cream and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar Orange Cream will be available through early 2026, an intentional move by the company to continually refresh its flavor portfolio based on evolving consumer preferences. Both beverages come in 12-ounce and 7.5-ounce cans, 20-ounce single-serve bottles and multipacks.