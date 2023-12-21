Big Bear Pop Giant Gummy Bear
Individually packaged, the oversized gummy bear pops feature classic fruit flavors.
Nassau Candy's Clever Candy brand introduces the Big Bear Pop Giant Gummy Bear. Individually packaged, each 8-ounce giant gummy bear on a stick features classic fruit flavors such as cherry, apple, blue raspberry and orange. All varieties are made with a palm oil free formula, meeting today’s lifestyle trends. Keeping with the look and feel of the Clever Candy brand, each gummy bear pop features a joke or fun fact. The peggable packaging comes in a shelf display, allowing for vertical displays on a peg wall or product merchandised at the point-of-sale in the shelf display.