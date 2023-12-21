Nassau Candy's Clever Candy brand introduces the Big Bear Pop Giant Gummy Bear. Individually packaged, each 8-ounce giant gummy bear on a stick features classic fruit flavors such as cherry, apple, blue raspberry and orange. All varieties are made with a palm oil free formula, meeting today’s lifestyle trends. Keeping with the look and feel of the Clever Candy brand, each gummy bear pop features a joke or fun fact. The peggable packaging comes in a shelf display, allowing for vertical displays on a peg wall or product merchandised at the point-of-sale in the shelf display.