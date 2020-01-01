Press enter to search
Big League Chew "Hall of Flavors" Sweepstakes

Big League Chew "Hall of Flavors" Sweepstakes

Fans have a chance to win a trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Big League Chew and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum are teaming up to give fans the chance to win big. A new "Hall of Flavors" online game and sweepstakes runs through Aug. 15, offering the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and $50,000 to support a hometown youth baseball or softball program. To participate, fans must use a special seven-digit code found on the back of a pouch of Big League Chew to enter the game and sweepstakes, where they will also have a chance to win daily prizes, such as Big League Chew bubble gum, a Big League Chew T-shirt, or a 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame yearbook.

