Big League Chew 'Hall of Flavors' Sweepstakes

Big League Chew and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum are teaming up to give fans the chance to win big. A new "Hall of Flavors" online game and sweepstakes runs through Aug. 15, offering the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and $50,000 to support a hometown youth baseball or softball program. To participate, fans must use a special seven-digit code found on the back of a pouch of Big League Chew to enter the game and sweepstakes, where they will also have a chance to win daily prizes, such as Big League Chew bubble gum, a Big League Chew T-shirt, or a 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame yearbook.