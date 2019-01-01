Big League Chew "Whirl Series" Promotion

Big League Chew is teaming up with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to give fans the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and $50,000 to support their hometown youth baseball or softball program. The grand-prize winner will also receive a one-year Hall of Fame Benefactor Membership, VIP behind-the-scenes tour, guided museum tour, a $250 gift certificate to the Baseball Hall of Fame store, and a one-year supply of Big League Chew bubble gum and merchandise. The spin-to-win promotion is accessible via desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Fans can spin once per day through Aug. 17 at www.BigLeagueChew.com/WhirlSeries.