Biodiesel trend takes off in trucking

Half of all convenience stores sell petroleum diesel. About 97% of heavy-duty trucks rely on it — but another option is quickly trending upward.

From 2012 to 2018, biodiesel consumption increased by 111%. With fuel margins so tight at c-stores, you can’t afford to miss out on this trend.

In addition to being in greater demand, biodiesel offers significantly lower emissions than petroleum diesel, typically costs less and delivers strong performance for your customers.

Another major advantage to biodiesel is its ease of use. C-stores can incorporate biodiesel into their infrastructure with little to no modification, and diesel vehicles can run on biodiesel blends without upgrading their equipment.

