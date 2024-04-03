Biofuel Groups Push for E15 Emergency Waiver

"New and ongoing conflicts across the globe continue to pose risks to the United States' transportation energy supply. In addition to the conflict in Ukraine, now extending into its third year, the recent unrest and volatility in the Middle East present additional challenges to American energy security," the letter stated. "In particular, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have already had a disruptive effect on the transit of fuel in the region, raising the specter of constrained supply and increased gasoline prices at home."

In response to the ongoing disruptions to global energy markets, the letter urged officials to authorize the summer sale of gasoline blended with up to 15% ethanol as a way to stabilize gasoline prices for American consumers and support domestic energy security.

The EPA has approved the use of E15 in all cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles made in model year 2001 and newer, representing more than 96% of all vehicles on the road today. E15 can be found at more than 3,400 gas stations across the country and to date.

In February, the EPA finalized a rule to approve year-round sales of E15 in eight Midwestern states. Though industry groups celebrated the long-delayed action, many still expressed frustration that the regulation wouldn't go into effect until 2025.

[Read more: U.S. Drivers Surpass 100 Billion Miles on E15]

"The consumer cost savings that result from allowing the year-round sale of E15, even on a temporary basis, are well-established. As a result of the emergency waivers issued in 2022 and 2023, consumers choosing E15 experienced average cost savings of 10 to 30 cents per gallon, with some locations offering over $1 off per gallon," the letter added.