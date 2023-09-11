BirdShack Fried Chicken Relaunch

BirdShack Fried Chicken, a licensed brand from Chester's Chicken, is making a comeback. The company introduced a revamped core menu focused on fan favorites at the 2023 NACS Show. The core menu features tenders, bone-in chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, biscuits, wedges, mac & cheese, and dipping sauces. Optional add-ons include boneless wings, additional sides and snacks. Originally launched in 2017, the revamped BirdShack is designed for in-store operators to enjoy the benefits of a branded platform without startup or ongoing marketing fees or royalties, while being able to utilize their existing store setup and equipment. BirdShack operators sign one-year licensing agreements with no upfront fees, and have access to an evergreen in-store marketing program.