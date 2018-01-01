Birra Moretti 2018 Bocce Ball Program

Birra Moretti is once again teaming up with bocce to encourage LDA-plus consumers to come together and enjoy these two great Italian classics. To activate "Veni, Vidi, Bocce," Birra Moretti — "The Official Unofficial Beer of Bocce" — is sponsoring an expanded list of events and local tournaments in 2018, including Chicago Gourmet, Taste of Italy L.A./IAMLA, and Tampa’s Festa Italiana. In addition, the brand is expanding its league sponsorships with Major League Bocce in Boston, Austin, Pittsburgh and Cleveland; and the American Bocce Co. in Chicago and Austin. The brand is also returning to sponsor the Vigilucci Beach Bocce World Championship on July 14 and will fly league spring season tournament winners to San Diego to compete among 420 of the best bocce baller teams. At retail, point-of-sale materials and bocce kit display enhancers will invite consumers to choose Birra Moretti and bocce to enhance their social gatherings.