Birra Moretti "What's More Italian" Program

The "What’s More Italian" summer program from Birra Moretti features a partnership with former "Check, Please!" host Cat De Orio and Barilla Pasta executive chef Lorenzo Boni, designed to encourage consumers to enjoy Birra Moretti beer and Italian cuisine together. Chef Cat and Chef Boni created five recipes focused on lighter Italian fare. At retail, custom-designed point-of-sale elements invite consumers to choose Birra Moretti and encourage them to text MORETTI at 88500 for the chance to win favorite Italian brand gift cards. Consumers are also encouraged to submit their own signature Italian recipe for the chance to win the grand prize of a one-of-a-kind family dinner featuring their dish.