03/08/2023
Birthday Cake Protein Poppers
The sweet and savory offering has 9 grams of protein and only 120 calories.
104 Sales Group Inc.'s new Birthday Cake flavor Protein Poppers landed on store shelves and, according to the company, the sweet and savory flavor is like a party gift to everyone. Protein Poppers also come in Sweet Hickory BBQ, Cheddar and Chili Lime to meet a taste for all a palates. Protein Poppers are all natural, vegan, non-GMO, Kosher, nonallergenic and gluten free with 9 grams of protein and only 120 calories.