Birthday Cake Protein Poppers

104 Sales Group Inc.'s new Birthday Cake flavor Protein Poppers landed on store shelves and, according to the company, the sweet and savory flavor is like a party gift to everyone. Protein Poppers also come in Sweet Hickory BBQ, Cheddar and Chili Lime to meet a taste for all a palates. Protein Poppers are all natural, vegan, non-GMO, Kosher, nonallergenic and gluten free with 9 grams of protein and only 120 calories.