Bistro Slider & Reuben Salads

Ready Pac Foods adds two new varieties to its Bistro salad line: Slider and Reuben. These salads combine America's beloved comfort food classics with the convenience and freshness of the Bistro brand to create an irresistible meal, according to the company. The Slider Salad features mini charbroiled burger patties sitting on a bed of crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce, and is topped with grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, dill pickle-flavored croutons and Thousand Island dressing. The Reuben Salad contains uncured corned beef, shredded Swiss cheese and sauerkraut-flavored pumpernickel rye croutons served with red cabbage, iceberg and romaine lettuce and Thousand Island dressing.