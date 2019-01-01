Just in time for National Mango Month in June — and on the heels of National Salad Month in May — Ready Pac Foods, a brand of Bonduelle Fresh Americas, introduces its limited-edition Bistro Tropical Mango Salad featuring a mango cilantro vinaigrette. Inspired by a tropical vacation, this salad is full of sweet dried mangos, crunchy cashews, spicy chili seasoned chicken, and topped off with a tangy mango cilantro vinaigrette. Resting on a crisp bed of arugula, baby greens and shredded carrots, the Bistro Tropical Mango Salad delivers a perfect balance of sweet and savory ingredients, according to the maker. Each salad has 190 calories, 6 grams of protein and 9 grams of fat.