Bitcoin Depot Adds 400 C-stores to Retail Footprint

ATLANTA — Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot expanded its BDCheckout program into Iowa and Louisiana through its ongoing partnership with InComm Payments, a global payments technology company with a nationwide retail network of more than 90,000 locations.

Initially launched in 2022, the BDCheckout app creates a convenient way for users to load funds to their Bitcoin Depot digital wallets at the cash registers of brick-and-mortar locations.

BDCheckout is now available at 246 total locations in Iowa across a variety of convenience store partners such as Kum & Go, Kwik Trip Inc. and Pilot Travel Centers. BDCheckout will also expand into 166 locations in Louisiana.

"The expansion of BDCheckout announced today speaks to the superior service we provide to our users, and we are always seeking opportunities to increase the number of access points across more states," said Bitcoin Depot Founder and CEO Brandon Mintz. "We launched BDCheckout last year to provide users with another layer of ease and convenience when managing their Bitcoin Depot digital wallets."

Before the launch of BDCheckout in these states, Bitcoin Depot successfully acquired its money transmitter "MTL" license in Iowa and Louisiana.

To use BDCheckout, customers must first download or update the Bitcoin Depot mobile app, which allows users to generate a barcode and fund their wallet with cash at the register of any nearby participating retail location.

Founded in 2016, Bitcoin Depot connects those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system, allowing users to convert cash into Bitcoin that can be used in the payments, spending and investing space. Conversion is available at the company’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 25 U.S. states through the BDCheckout program.

Available in more than 40 companies with more than 525,000 points of distribution, InComm Payments delivers end-to-end payment platforms and emerging fintech solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling and transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services.