Black Buffalo Enters National Convenience Channel Scene With Yesway Launch

CHICAGO — Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores are the first stops along Black Buffalo Inc.'s national convenience channel launch.

Under a recent pact, Black Buffalo's smokeless tobacco alternative products are available on the backbar at the c-stores in nine states.

Since its founding in 2015, Black Buffalo has invested thousands of hours of research and development into creating its smokeless tobacco alternative products, which include long cut and pouches varieties. The company offers eight products that contain pharmaceutical-grade nicotine but no tobacco leaf or tobacco stem, and also has developed a lineup of zero-branded nicotine- and tobacco-free products.

"We are very proud to mark our national launch in the convenience channel with an industry-leading chain like Yesway. Our experience with the Yesway team has been outstanding, and we look forward to providing Yesway's adult tobacco and nicotine customers with our award-winning tobacco alternative products one step closer to home, at their local Yesway or Allsup's store," said Black Buffalo's Chief Growth Officer Matthew Hanson.

Prior to the national launch, Black Buffalo's products were available online and in select regional c-stores.

"We have seen robust demand for products that provide alternatives to adult consumers in the modern oral nicotine space. Our strong belief is that our adult customers will love the entire lineup of Black Buffalo's products," said Yesway's Senior Tobacco Category Manager Kevin Harder. "We are excited to be the first to offer Black Buffalo's products in the convenience channel in Texas, New Mexico, and our other locations across the United States."

Established in 2015, Forth Worth, Texas-based Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 403 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. It acquired the Allsup's Convenience Stores chain in late 2019.