As part of its "Summer of Cider" campaign, Blake’s Hard Cider introduces new flavors along with its first summer variety pack. The new flavors are Peach Party, a semi-sweet cider with notes of ripe, sweet peaches with tart blackberries at the finish; and Tropicolada, which features a sweet, ripe pineapple body paired with orange citrus and a hint of coconut. Peach Party will be available year-round, while Tropicolada is available through Labor Day. Both new flavors come in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for a suggested price of $10.99, and are included in the brand's new Vacation Mode Summer Variety Pack. The 12-can assortment for a suggested price of $18 also includes Blake's Paloma and Strawberry Lemonade cider flavors.