06/29/2022
Blake's Hard Cider
The brand introduces new flavors and its first summer variety pack.
As part of its "Summer of Cider" campaign, Blake’s Hard Cider introduces new flavors along with its first summer variety pack. The new flavors are Peach Party, a semi-sweet cider with notes of ripe, sweet peaches with tart blackberries at the finish; and Tropicolada, which features a sweet, ripe pineapple body paired with orange citrus and a hint of coconut. Peach Party will be available year-round, while Tropicolada is available through Labor Day. Both new flavors come in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for a suggested price of $10.99, and are included in the brand's new Vacation Mode Summer Variety Pack. The 12-can assortment for a suggested price of $18 also includes Blake's Paloma and Strawberry Lemonade cider flavors.