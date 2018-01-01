Blake's Hard Cider Rainbow Seeker

Blake’s Hard Cider introduces a new beverage that will give a portion of its proceeds to LGBTQ civil rights organization, The Human Rights Campaign. Blake’s Rainbow Seeker hard cider features a semi-sweet blend of Michigan-grown apples infused with real pineapple and a hint of sage. The all-natural, gluten-free cider has a 5.5-percent ABV. Rainbow Seeker will be sold in 12-ounce cans in six-pack form. Each six-pack has a suggested retail price of $10.99 to $11.99. The new cider will arrive in stores in May across all 19 states of Blake’s distribution footprint: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, New Jersey and Florida. Rainbow Seeker is launching in Virginia and Washington, D.C. this spring.