Press enter to search
Close search

Blake's Hard Cider Rainbow Seeker

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Blake's Hard Cider Rainbow Seeker

A portion of the proceeds will go to The Human Rights Campaign.

Blake’s Hard Cider introduces a new beverage that will give a portion of its proceeds to LGBTQ civil rights organization, The Human Rights Campaign. Blake’s Rainbow Seeker hard cider features a semi-sweet blend of Michigan-grown apples infused with real pineapple and a hint of sage. The all-natural, gluten-free cider has a 5.5-percent ABV. Rainbow Seeker will be sold in 12-ounce cans in six-pack form. Each six-pack has a suggested retail price of $10.99 to $11.99. The new cider will arrive in stores in May across all 19 states of Blake’s distribution footprint: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, New Jersey and Florida. Rainbow Seeker is launching in Virginia and Washington, D.C. this spring. 

Other Popular Products

Naked Fruit, Nut & Veggie Bars

Naked Fruit, Nut & Veggie Bars

Ice Breakers Glitter Gum