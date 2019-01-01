blu "Pledge World" Campaign

Electronic cigarette company blu launched a new global campaign, "Pledge World," which invites adult smokers and vapers over the age of 21 to make a pledge through March 2019 for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make their ambitions a reality. A team of Pledge World panelists comprised of cultural adventurers, lifestyle philosophers and thrill-seekers will assess pledges against contest criteria to select winning consumer pledges. Winners will be announced every two weeks. blu also will take Pledge World on the road to Miami, Nashville, New Orleans and Austin, with live experiences offering the chance to make pledges and perform challenges on the spot. The campaign is designed to empower adult consumers to own their choices and seek something better.