BluTaco Hot Food Program

The newest offering from PFSbrands uses blue corn tortillas.

BluTaco is the newest hot food program from PFSbrands. As a business within a business, BluTaco is off to a quick start with seven locations across the nation due to its location-friendly small footprint, limited SKUs, easy prep procedures, quick-serve “built-to-order” style, and taste, according to the company. BluTaco uses blue corn tortillas and a “Go TruBlu” sauce to differentiate itself. If a customer goes TruBlu, they can coat their entrée in warm green chile sauce or three cheese queso. BluTaco can be paired with PSFbrands' Champs Chicken program.

