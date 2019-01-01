BOHA! Back-of-House Solution

BOHA! is an ecosystem of cloud-based SaaS apps and hardware solutions designed to help foodservice operators manage their back-of-house operations. BOHA! combines applications for inventory management, temperature monitoring, food safety labeling, food recalls, checklists and procedures, equipment service management and delivery management in one single platform. Among the hardware: the BOHA! Handheld is equipped with an extended battery to accommodate long shifts, and features an integrated infrared scanner to use with the BOHA! Inventory App; while the BOHA! Sensor monitors the temperature inside refrigerators, freezers and walk-in equipment, as well as dry storage areas.