The new snack option is available in three flavor combinations.
Borden Cheese Crisps 'n Cubes features a duo of crunchy 100 percent oven-baked cheese crisps and delicious 100 percent real cheese cubes. Available in three varieties, the product is a low-carb option for a satisfying and healthy on-the-go snack, according to the maker. The three flavor combinations are: Sharp Cheddar Crisps and Colby Jack Cubes; Jalapeño Crisps and Mild Cheddar Cubes; and Cheddar Crisps and White Cheddar Cubes. The cheese snacks contain no added hormones, added sugar or artificial preservatives. They are gluten free and have only 150 calories, 9 grams of protein, and less than 1 gram of carbohydrates per tray. 

