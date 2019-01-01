B.O.S.S. Food Co. Superfood Bars

B.O.S.S. Food Co. introduces new packaging for three of its recently reformulated superfood bars. The reformulated bars are non-GMO, grain-free and paleo. They have no added sugars; 7 to 10 grams of complete vegan protein containing all 20 amino acids; 6 to 9 grams of prebiotic tapioca fiber; and MCT oil, a beneficial fat associated with energy, feelings of satiety, athletic performance and brain health. The new packaging features a brightly colored, solid background with a somewhat retro feel, and a lighthearted illustration of the bar's functional properties using key ingredients. Prominent call-outs let consumers know the grams of protein and fiber each bar contains, and that they have no added sugar. To distinguish the flavors on the shelf, each bar is packaged in a different color — blue, yellow or magenta. The suggested retail price for each 1.7-ounce bar is $2.99 to $3.99. They ship 12 to a case and 144 to a master case.