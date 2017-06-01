Boyd’s Cold Brew Coffee

Boyd’s Coffee introduces a new cold brew coffee concentrate for foodservice customers that offers a 12-month shelf life for easier shipping and storage. Boyd’s Cold Brew is made with 100 percent Arabica beans and is a 40 percent Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee blend. Once opened and diluted, it can then be stored for seven days refrigerated or 12 hours ambient. This cold brew concentrate is available in a 13.5-ounce foil pouch and sold in cases of 12, with a price per case of $126.48.