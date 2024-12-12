European bakery company Vandemoortele presents a new Pistachio Filled Croissant under its Banquet d’Or brand. Made with the same authentic French recipe as the brand's all butter croissants, this new multilayered pastry surrounds a creamy, savory-sweet pistachio filling and is topped with crunchy seeds. Shipped frozen, the product is designed to be operator convenient, going from freezer to oven to ready to serve in just over 20 minutes. Pistachio will join Banquet d’Or's full range of filled croissants offered in North America — including Chocolate, Apricot, Strawberry and Raspberry — in the first quarter of 2025.