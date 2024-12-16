Cantaloupe Inc. is launching a series of Smart Stores, kiosks that use smart technology, weighted shelves and cameras to provide 99.9% accuracy in sales and theft prevention. To use the self-service solution, the customer presents payment at the point-of-sale (POS) to unlock the unit; grabs their desired item(s), which are added to their cart; and then completes the purchase by pressing pay. The Smart Store Series offers touchscreens, audio help and visual cues to ensure an accessible and seamless shopping experience for the customer. Planograms and product restocking are easily updated through the POS or backend portal with minimal effort, according to the company. Operators can scale from one to four units and stock a variety of products. Smart Stores also integrate with Cantaloupe's platform for streamlined inventory management and reporting.