bp & Amazon Team Up for Fuel Discount

"With free shipping on more than 300 million items, free access to remarkable video, sports and music content, free food delivery, and substantial savings on grocery delivery and medications, Prime is an incredible value for members," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "We're constantly looking to add more value for Prime members and perhaps the broadest and most popular additional benefit we could offer is fuel savings — we’re excited to give this to Prime members."

Drivers only need to activate their 10 cents per gallon savings once via the Amazon website, which will connect their bp Earnify account to their Prime membership. Members can then use the Earnify app store locator to find the nearest bp, Amoco or ampm gas station, where they can begin redeeming at the pump by inputting their phone number or linked payment method.

Alternately, members can redeem at the pump with the Earnify app by selecting their gas station and pump they are using.

bp launched the Earnify loyalty program earlier in the month, allowing customers to earn points on every dollar spent at bp, Amoco and participating ampm locations, both on fuel and in-store items. Users earn one point per $1 spent on fuel and two points per $1 spent on other in-store items. Points can be redeemed for various rewards, including additional fuel savings, in-store purchases or special promotional offers.

Houston-based bp operates in 70 countries worldwide, employs more than 30,000 Americans and supports more than 275,000 jobs. The company has set out a goal to be a net zero company by 2025.