BP Brings Amoco Brand to TravelCenters of America

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The changes keep coming to TravelCenters of America (TA) as its parent company, bp, introduces the Amoco brand to the retailer's fuel canopies.

BP posted on social media that it has already upgraded 15 TA sites with the new branding and plans for 50 more locations to be converted before the end of the year.

The oil giant closed on its purchase agreement with the retailer in May 2023. The $1.3 billion acquisition added more than 280 locations to bps network.

Talk of a sale initially spurred a short bidding war with ARKO Corp., which made its own unsolicited offer for TA, offering $92 per share, which was above bp's bid. However, TA's board of directors unanimously recommended that shareholders support the deal with bp, citing a lack of committed financing as the critical deficiency of ARKO's offer. The deal subsequently moved ahead without further delay.

In September, bp's veteran management executive Debi Boffa officially took over as new CEO of TA, succeeding Jonathan Pertchik, who led TA from 2019 through its May acquisition. Boffa had previously been named CEO-designate one week after the sale closed.

The Amoco brand has itself a storied history within bp. The merger with bp in 1998 helped kick off the 21st century trend of mega-mergers and deals that led to the continued consolidation of the oil industry. Though the brand name disappeared for more than a decade in the United States, it was reintroduced in 2017, with Amoco fuel now available at nearly 700 locations across the East Coast and Midwest.

Westlake-based TA is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 285 locations in 44 states. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, and car and truck parking.