BP Partners With Upside at 500 Arco-Branded Sites

LA PALMA, Calif. — BP entered into a partnership with retail technology company Upside that will enable Upside app users to earn cashback on fuel at 500 BP-supplied Arco locations in northern California, Oregon and Washington.

More than 30 million people have access to the Upside promotions via Upside's platform or API integrations, with notable partnerships like Uber, Lyft and Instacart. With so many integrated programs, potentially thousands of Upside users could be in any one retailer's neighborhood, helping Upside partners tap into a pool of potential fuel customers who might not otherwise visit, the company stated.

"As a market-leading brand, BP knows that consumer's choices impact fuel retailers' bottom line," said Kevin Hart, senior vice president of fuel at Upside. "Consumers, especially younger consumers, think differently about their money and how they spend it, and retailers need to find ways to earn their repeat business by providing them with value. By attracting and driving new and existing customers to BP's network of Arco stations, Upside will help the company maximize its total revenue and engage next-generation customers."

BP is the latest convenience retailer to partner with Upside. Numerous large and small chains, such as Road Ranger, Sunoco and Chevron have recently entered or expanded their partnerships with the company in the last year. These partnerships place Upside in an advantageous position, as the c-store industry more generally has shifted focus to mobile and other creative enticements to raise pump-to-store conversions in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company.

Launched in 2016, Upside currently works with more than 50,000 nationwide gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores and restaurants. Its approach to offer generation is informed by historical spending patterns on-site, in-market research, consumer behavior analysis and more.

Arco and the Arco Spark are trademarks of Tesoro Refining & Marketing Company LLC and are used under license by BP Products North America at BP-supplied sites across northern California, Oregon and Washington.