Pittsburgh-Area Sunoco Sites Join Digital Marketplace

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Upside added nearly 150 Sunoco sites in the Pittsburgh area to its digital marketplace.

The partnership will allow Sunoco to reach new customers and encourage repeat visits from existing customers through the platform's mobile app and partner app network, which reaches over 30 million people across the United States, according to the company.

"Upside's digital marketplace offers Sunoco a unique opportunity to connect with new and current customers," said Alison Gladwin, senior vice president of marketing at Sunoco. "We believe this partnership will enable new ways for us to engage with customers digitally and offer them the convenience and value they seek."

Sunoco noted that Upside's approach to personalized incentives could help transform its customer engagement strategies. More than half (52 percent) of Upside's users are new-to-site customers, indicating the platform's success in attracting a wide customer base. Additionally, Upside stated it can potentially double the monthly visit frequency of existing customers, demonstrating effectiveness in fostering long-term customer relationships.

"Upside is thrilled to partner with Sunoco, a high-quality brand that shares our commitment to enhancing the customer experience," said Kevin Hart, senior vice president of fuel at Upside. "In today's volatile fuel environment, we are proud to help Sunoco customers get more value for their dollar, while also driving foot traffic to participating locations and fostering brand loyalty. We're excited to see the results of this partnership and look forward to expanding our impact in the future."

Upside has partnered with some of the biggest gas station retailers in the country since its founding in 2016. In 2019, it partnered with Phillips 66, offering its platform at various Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 gas stations throughout the United States. After expanding that partnership to even more sites earlier this year, it entered into a deal to bring its platform to 300 Chevron locations in California.

Retail technology company Upside's platform features at more than 30,000 gas stations across 48 states and Washington, D.C.

Sunoco LP distributes motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors in more than 40 U.S. states and territories.