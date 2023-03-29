Bradley Top Fill Multi-Feed Soap System

A new Top Fill Multi-Feed Soap System from Bradley is now available with all WashBar handwashing models. The system features a large capacity 1.3-gallon tank that can supply soap to up to three WashBars at once. It uses a single, easy-to-access top fill hub that allows staff to refill multiple soap reservoirs at one time, and accommodates either foam or liquid universal soap. A smart sense system with LED indicator on the fill port illuminates to indicate when the tank begins to run low on soap or battery power. The system integrates with a variety of Bradley's handwashing fixtures and any sink system.