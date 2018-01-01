Branch Pay Real-Time Earnings Technology

Branch Messenger, the workforce management application, launched Branch Pay, a real-time earnings technology solution that is directly connected to an employee’s schedule. Available to all hourly workers in the United States, it gives workers instant access to earnings after each shift. Branch Pay allows hourly workers to tap into earnings at a cadence dictated by the number of hours worked in a given pay period. It requires no integration with a company’s existing payroll system. For enterprises, Branch Pay’s easy-to-use platform helps attract and retain talent, according to the company.