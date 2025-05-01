As the fastest-growing independent nicotine pouch brand, LUCY stands apart with superior products and partnerships that pouch consumers love.



LUCY is the official nicotine pouch partner of Barstool Sports, creating powerful brand affinity with the largest demographic of pouch consumer.

LUCY Breakers feature a unique hydration capsule inside each pouch, resulting in the best-tasting and most comfortable pouch experience.

LUCY Pouches boast powerful strength (up to 12mg) and a shape profile that customers can't get enough of.

Promotional support, branded merchandisers, and POS materials available by request.



For more info please contact [email protected]