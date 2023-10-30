Popping breath mints brand breathROX is now available in retail stores. According to the company, the zinc in the breath mints helps neutralize gasses produced by oral bacteria that cause bad breath. The popping action activates saliva production and the popping pieces scrub teeth and gums. The breath mints are available in three flavors, Mint Burst, Cinnamon Explosion and Watermelon Eruption, for manufacturer's suggested retail price of $3.99 and $1.99 wholesale.