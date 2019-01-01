Bridgeline Series Litter Receptacles

Paris Site Furnishings presents the Bridgeline Series of litter receptacles with contemporary styling and robust, vandal-resistant construction. Ideal for interior or exterior applications, the 34-gallon containers feature a side-opening door for easy servicing, and a side debris opening that naturally controls the materials that can be deposited. Rust-proof and powder-coated in a range of colors for an inherently clean look, the Bridgeline series is designed to provide years of trouble-free service even in the harshest of environments. Built-in anchor holes allow secure mounting to a solid surface, such as concrete.